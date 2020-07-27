(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) Chairman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned poet and literary figure, Nazir Bhatti.

In a condolence message issued here, the office bearers and members of GHB said that vacuum created by death of Nazir Bhatti could not be fulfilled.

The contributions of Nazir Bahtti have drawn praise both at regional and national level and his services for Hindko language were worth remembering and unparalleled.