Open Menu

Ghee And Oil Mill Association Delegation Meets PFA DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Ghee and Oil Mill Association delegation meets PFA DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Ghee and Oil Mill Association called on PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid at his office here on Friday. He directed the Oil Mill Association to comply with the Food Act and to take measures to ensure the traceability of cooking oil and ghee.

On the occasion, PFA shared a checklist for quality testing of ghee and oil with the delegation members. During the meeting, the PFA DG and the delegation exchanged their views on the quality parameters of cooking oil and ghee as well as methods of checking.

According to the law, it is necessary for FBOs to mention essential information on every pack of oil and ghee, such as the manufacture and expiry dates, as well as the batch number. A strict legal action will be taken against violators in case of violation of packaging, labeling and quality standards, Asim Javaid said.

He said that raw material, processing, packing, storage and ready batch cooking oil should be checked according to the checklist. He said that every possible measure will be taken to stop the fraudulent practices of the mafia at all costs.

The director general said that PFA aims to lead the industry in improving the quality of ghee. He requested the Oil Mill Association to identify adulterators and counterfeiters so that they can be rooted out.

Senior Vice Chairman Oil and Ghee Mill Association has appreciated the authority's efforts in ensuring the safety and quality of food. General Secretary Oil and Ghee Mill expressed support for the Punjab Food Authority in every possible way to eliminate the mafia involved in the ghee adulteration.

Related Topics

Punjab Oil Lead All Industry

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

39 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

2 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

4 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

6 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan