Ghee And Oil Mill Association Delegation Meets PFA DG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Ghee and Oil Mill Association called on PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid at his office here on Friday. He directed the Oil Mill Association to comply with the Food Act and to take measures to ensure the traceability of cooking oil and ghee.
On the occasion, PFA shared a checklist for quality testing of ghee and oil with the delegation members. During the meeting, the PFA DG and the delegation exchanged their views on the quality parameters of cooking oil and ghee as well as methods of checking.
According to the law, it is necessary for FBOs to mention essential information on every pack of oil and ghee, such as the manufacture and expiry dates, as well as the batch number. A strict legal action will be taken against violators in case of violation of packaging, labeling and quality standards, Asim Javaid said.
He said that raw material, processing, packing, storage and ready batch cooking oil should be checked according to the checklist. He said that every possible measure will be taken to stop the fraudulent practices of the mafia at all costs.
The director general said that PFA aims to lead the industry in improving the quality of ghee. He requested the Oil Mill Association to identify adulterators and counterfeiters so that they can be rooted out.
Senior Vice Chairman Oil and Ghee Mill Association has appreciated the authority's efforts in ensuring the safety and quality of food. General Secretary Oil and Ghee Mill expressed support for the Punjab Food Authority in every possible way to eliminate the mafia involved in the ghee adulteration.
