Ghee Manufacturers Announce Reduction Of Rs 15 Per Kg In Ghee Price
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 09:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Thursday chaired a meeting in which the delegation led by Vice Chairman of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, Muneeb Mannu, announced a reduction of Rs 15 per kg in the prices of ghee across Punjab, which would be applicable from today.
On this occasion, Minister Shafay Hussain said that he welcomes the decision of ghee manufacturers to reduce the prices in the holy month.
He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, every necessary step is being taken to provide relief to the people.
He assured to solve the problems of ghee manufacturers on priority basis and said that a meeting would be held after Ramadan to resolve the issues of the association.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that a meeting would be arranged between the provincial transport minister and ghee manufacturers regarding axle load management.
Tariqullah Sufi, Abid Malik, Muhammad Waheed Chaudhry and others were included in the delegation of Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.
