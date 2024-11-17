Open Menu

Ghee Unit Owners Booked For Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ghee unit owners booked for adulteration

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) On the special directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed, an operation against food adulteration is in full swing.

A PFA food safety team raided a ghee production unit in Gulshan-e- Madina Town. The team recovered edible oil and dairy cream which were being mixed with desi ghee to produce spurious ghee products intended for market distribution.

The authorities promptly seized 128 kilograms of banaspati ghee, 90 kilograms of dairy cream, nine kilograms of spurious desi ghee and various manufacturing items. The team lodged a case against ghee unit owners over violations.

The PFA DG emphasized the authority's commitment to ensuring the public access to pure and nutritious food. He stated, “Our teams are working tirelessly across Punjab to monitor and inspect food businesses of all sizes."

Related Topics

Punjab Oil Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

21 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

22 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

22 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan