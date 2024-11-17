Ghee unit owners booked for adulteration

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) On the special directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed, an operation against food adulteration is in full swing.

A PFA food safety team raided a ghee production unit in Gulshan-e- Madina Town. The team recovered edible oil and dairy cream which were being mixed with desi ghee to produce spurious ghee products intended for market distribution.

The authorities promptly seized 128 kilograms of banaspati ghee, 90 kilograms of dairy cream, nine kilograms of spurious desi ghee and various manufacturing items. The team lodged a case against ghee unit owners over violations.

The PFA DG emphasized the authority's commitment to ensuring the public access to pure and nutritious food. He stated, “Our teams are working tirelessly across Punjab to monitor and inspect food businesses of all sizes."