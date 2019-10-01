UrduPoint.com
Ghiyas Paracha Elected As Central Chairman Of APCNGA

Tue 01st October 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior leader of CNG sector Ghiyas Paracha was elected as Central Chairman of the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) unopposed here on Monday.

According CNG Association spokesperson, Muhammad Siddique Khan of Karachi became Senior Vice Chairman while young businessman of Bahawalpur was elected as Central Vice chairman of the CNG body.

Speaking on the occasion newly elected central chairman paid thanks to all members across Pakistan to elect his group unopposed on all seats.

He said that he would try best to come up to the expectations of the community.

Ghiyas Paracha while addressing the AGM appreciated the retiring Central Chairman Brig. (R) Iftikhar Ahmed and office bearers for their untiring efforts for keeping alive the CNG industry in very critical situations.

While describing about his target Ghiyas Paracha said they would introduce new technology to lower down operational cost of CNG and for long term existence of CNG business.

