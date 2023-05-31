UrduPoint.com

Ghizer Education Department Initiates Sessions On Mental Health

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Ghizer education department initiates sessions on mental health

Ghizer Education Department initiated sessions to educate the youth and young students about mental health and well-being on Wednesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Ghizer education Department initiated sessions to educate the youth and young students about mental health and well-being on Wednesday.

In this regard, a two-day long "Mental Health Programme" was arranged at Govt Boys High school Gupis for the students of High School Gupis, High School Janrote and High School Sumal.

In the two days session, more than 100 students were educated on mental health issues such as anxiety, stress disorder, depression etc.

They were also sensitized on how to reduce mental health issues, foster peer support networks, provide knowledge regarding career counselling, Identify career choices; and support in setting goals for better employment.

The programme concluded that sensitizing all stakeholders and that mental health is an integral part of the teaching and learning process in collaboration with parents and the concerned health department.

Related Topics

Education Young Ghizer All Government Employment Depression

Recent Stories

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes ..

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes If Food Prices Not Reduced

38 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assign ..

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assignment on June 12 - Spokesperson

39 seconds ago
 Mozambique's President Ready to Assist Settlement ..

Mozambique's President Ready to Assist Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis - Minister

43 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn ..

Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn on 137 DNFBP companies in Q1

10 minutes ago
 Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal football tourna ..

Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal football tournament inaugurated in Khuzdar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.