Ghizer education department initiates sessions on mental health

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Ghizer education Department initiated sessions to educate the youth and young students about mental health and well-being on Wednesday.

In this regard, a two-day long "Mental Health Programme" was arranged at Govt Boys High school Gupis for the students of High School Gupis, High School Janrote and High School Sumal.

In the two days session, more than 100 students were educated on mental health issues such as anxiety, stress disorder, depression etc.

They were also sensitized on how to reduce mental health issues, foster peer support networks, provide knowledge regarding career counselling, Identify career choices; and support in setting goals for better employment.

The programme concluded that sensitizing all stakeholders and that mental health is an integral part of the teaching and learning process in collaboration with parents and the concerned health department.