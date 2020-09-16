Ghost, absentee employees to not be tolerated: CM Aide

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on CMI&ET Waqar Mehdi made it clear that ghost and absentee employees would not be tolerated and directed to restore the park to its original condition in a week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on CMI&ET Waqar Mehdi made it clear that ghost and absentee employees would not be tolerated and directed to restore the park to its original condition in a week.

He expressed such views during his surprise visit to Bakhtawar Family Park, Karachi, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

On the public complaints, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister paid surprise visit of Bakhtawar Family Park located in Clifton block 5 near Boat Basin food street and expressed displeasure on the dilapidated condition of Park and absence of staff.

Chief Minister's Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi summoned DC South/ Administrator DMC Irshad Sodhar and Deputy Director Parks South Asim Ahmed on the spot.

Waqar Mehdi said that Bakhtawar family park was built with special funds of Chief Minister Sindh. The condition of the park was deteriorating due to poor arrangements of DMC South and absence of staff.

He said that the families of Clifton Block 5 were now reluctant to visit the park due to its condition. He also directed to complete repair of children's swings and slides.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Irshahd Sodhar instructed the Director Parks South to take disciplinary action against the absent staff and immediately deploy new staff in two shifts in the park.

Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, also directed DC/Administrator South to install street lights from Submarine Chowrangi to US Consulate on the Mai Kalachi Road. He said that Boat Basin Food Street was a crowded place till late night and specially families visiting Boat Basin Food Streets facing problems due to heavy vehicles coming from Karachi Port.

Deputy Commissioner / Administrator DMC South informed that Mai Kalachi Road was under the management of KPT, however, street lights from Submarine Chowrangi to US Consulate would be installed within a week.