Open Menu

Ghost Employees Haunt, 83 Fake Officials Caught In Gilgit-Baltistan

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Ghost Employees Haunt, 83 Fake Officials Caught in Gilgit-Baltistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A thorough scrutiny process in Gilgit-Baltistan's Communications and Works Department has uncovered 83 "ghost employees" who existed only on paper, receiving salaries and benefits without performing any work, said a press release from information department GB.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has been tasked with investigating this fraud and taking action against those responsible for hiring or facilitating fake employees. The GB administration is verifying the details of all government employees as part of a "rationalization" process, and those involved in the hiring of ghost employees will face prosecution.

Related Topics

All From Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

2 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

5 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

5 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

8 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan