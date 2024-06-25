Ghost Employees Haunt, 83 Fake Officials Caught In Gilgit-Baltistan
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A thorough scrutiny process in Gilgit-Baltistan's Communications and Works Department has uncovered 83 "ghost employees" who existed only on paper, receiving salaries and benefits without performing any work, said a press release from information department GB.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment has been tasked with investigating this fraud and taking action against those responsible for hiring or facilitating fake employees. The GB administration is verifying the details of all government employees as part of a "rationalization" process, and those involved in the hiring of ghost employees will face prosecution.
