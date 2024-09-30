Ghost Students, Quality Training Issues Discussed In NAVTTC Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A consultative meeting of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Institute under PM's Youth Skill Development Programme, on Monday discussed the issues of ghost students, stipend to students for improving attendance, quality training and measures to motivate them in pursuance of their education and training.
The meeting under the chairmanship of NAVTTC Executive Director Mohammed Aamir Jan was held at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).
Aamir Jan said that the prime minister had directed him for the international certification specially in the fields of information technology, hospitality and trade.
The Federal government wanted to equip the workforce with modern skills.
While stressing the need for ending taboos' of vocational training, he said that the efforts were being made to this effect, he added.
Later, talking to media persons, the ED said that 56000 students had been trained this year since January 2024.
Replying to a question, he said that NAVTTC was working in 11 sectors including IT, agriculture, livestock, mining,
banking, health, manufacturing, textile, etc.
Answering to another question on ghost students, he said that there was no ghost institute although ghost students were being monitored by the third party.
