Ghotki Administration Held Cattle Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Ghotki administration held cattle vaccination campaign

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Khalid Saleem, a cattle vaccination campaign to protect them from various diseases have been started in the district on Thursday.

In this connection, livestock officials had set up camps at the weekly cattle markets and were distributing medicines in villages among farmers to protect their animals from diseases.

Pursuing the directives of the Ghotki DC, they said that the livestock department had launched the campaign after receiving numerous complaints from different parts of the district concerning spread of animal diseases.

They said that the livestock teams also held meetings with farmers in different areas to get firsthand information about diseases.

The department also started a special spray and vaccination campaign in villages and in weekly cattle markets. They said that the department had carried out spray of the viruses which were usually transferred from cattle to human beings.

The officials claimed that the weekly camps produced good results as a number of farmers approached the district livestock department for consultation concerning cattle diseases and also to get medicines.

The livestock department asked people if they had any problem concerning treatment of their animals they should contact the office.

