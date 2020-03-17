UrduPoint.com
Ghotki And Shahdadkot Campuses Of SALU Remain Closed From Till May 31

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:57 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Tuesday has presided over a review meeting of deans of all faculties at university 2020 in the wake of the prevailing coronavirus.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the VC said that in the current situation of coronavirus, Government of Sindh is striving assertively in order to control this pandemic to save the precious lives. After detailed deliberations, some important decisions were taken. The university and Ghotki and Shahdadkot campuses will remain closed academically from March 16 to May 31, 2020 on the directives of the Government of Sindh.

However, administrative staff will remain on their duties.

The sanitizers will be provided to the staff at the main gate of the university and Infrared Thermometer also will be installed at the main gate. Fumigation will be carried out at the campus premises including residential area.

Dean, faculty of natural sciences, Professor Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur, dean, faculty of social sciences, Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, dean, faculty of physical sciences, Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Mashori, Prof Dr Mumtaz Ali Junejo, Manzoor Hussain Larik, Dr Syed Noor Shah Bukhari, Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari and others attended the meeting.

