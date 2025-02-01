Open Menu

Ghotki Police Launch Massive Operation Against Notorious Dacoits

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Ghotki Police Launch Massive Operation Against Notorious Dacoits

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In a move to maintain law and order, Ghotki police, under the leadership of SSP Ghotki Dr Samiullah Soomro on Saturday launched a large-scale operation against notorious dacoits in the dense forests of Rounti Kacha.

The operation was conducted on the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar.

Police used state-of-the-art armored vehicles and modern weapons to apprehend the dacoits. An intense exchange of fire occurred between the police and dacoits, resulting in significant damage to the dacoits due to the police's successful strategy.

The operation led to the identification of four notorious dacoits, including Ahmed Ali Bhai alias Chandu Shar, Jan Muhammad Shar, Aabul Shar and Allah Dad Shar.

Additionally, the police successfully demolished and destroyed the hideouts of notorious dacoit Morio Shar.

DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar commended SSP Ghotki Dr Samiullah Somro for the successful operation and announced that the police personnel involved in the operation would be awarded C.C.C. Second.

He reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and order in Ghotki district, ensuring that the sacrifices made by the police would not go in vain.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

5 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

35 minutes ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

1 hour ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

5 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

5 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

5 hours ago
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

5 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

6 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

6 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan