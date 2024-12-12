Ghotki police recover large consignment of weapons

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Ghotki Police seized a large consignment of weapons worth millions of rupees from two members of inter-provincial weapon smugglers.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday, the Ghotki police foiled the major plan to supply weapons to the robber gangs of Sindh and Punjab in the riverine areas.