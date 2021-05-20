Ghotki police recovers three abductees

The Ghotki Police on Wednesday night recovered three abductees after a brief encounter with criminals in the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Ghotki Police on Wednesday night recovered three abductees after a brief encounter with criminals in the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki district.

According to reports,SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail claimed that the local police had launched an operation against the criminals throughout the district.

According to Police spokesman,when the police party reached near the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki, the criminals opened fire that was retaliated. Later on,the criminals managed to escape and left three abductees, Salim Lakhan, Sadoro and Habibullah Lakhani, behind.

The SSP said the police set the criminals hideouts on fire during the operation and removed all the hurdles, resolving that the operation would continue till the elimination of the last criminal.