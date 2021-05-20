UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghotki Police Recovers Three Abductees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:38 PM

Ghotki police recovers three abductees

The Ghotki Police on Wednesday night recovered three abductees after a brief encounter with criminals in the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Ghotki Police on Wednesday night recovered three abductees after a brief encounter with criminals in the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki district.

According to reports,SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail claimed that the local police had launched an operation against the criminals throughout the district.

According to Police spokesman,when the police party reached near the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki, the criminals opened fire that was retaliated. Later on,the criminals managed to escape and left three abductees, Salim Lakhan, Sadoro and Habibullah Lakhani, behind.

The SSP said the police set the criminals hideouts on fire during the operation and removed all the hurdles, resolving that the operation would continue till the elimination of the last criminal.

Related Topics

Fire Police Ghotki Criminals All

Recent Stories

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches i ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik Light Coronavirus Vaccine to Ente ..

3 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip Into Isra ..

3 minutes ago

Energy Minister heads UAE&#039;s delegation to Wor ..

41 minutes ago

13 killed in road mishap

3 minutes ago

Shikarpur Journalists condemns Israeli terrorism

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.