Ghotki Police rescues five abductees

(@FahadShabbir)

The local police in an operation against outlaws, rescued five abductees here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The local police in an operation against outlaws, rescued five abductees here on Monday.

According to SSP Ghotki, Tanveer Hussain Tunio, the district police destroyed some 50 hideouts during the operation and rescued five abductees from the captivity of the criminals late Sunday night.

SSP Ghotki told Media that Tariq, a resident of Kasur, was recovered from the captivity of criminals in the Katcha area of Ravaanti five days ago and he informed the police about the presence of other victims in the captivity of the criminals, adding that Ghotki Police had used drone cameras and armoured vehicles in an operation.

The abductees included Hussain Ahmed from Pishin, Saeed Ahmed from Punjab, Molvi Asmatullah from Rajanpur, Khalil-Rehman from Hyderabad and Muhammad Bakhash Tanghwani from Kandhkot.