Open Menu

Ghotki Police Seize Large Cache Of Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Ghotki police seize large cache of weapons

Ghotki police on Wednesday seized a large cache of heavy weapons from a pickup truck coming from Punjab at the Camoo-Shaheed Chowki checkpoint

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Ghotki police on Wednesday seized a large cache of heavy weapons from a pickup truck coming from Punjab at the Camoo-Shaheed Chowki checkpoint.

On the instructions from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr.

Samiullah Soomro, police searched a pickup truck coming from Punjab, which appeared to be transporting hidden weapons in dowry goods, was stopped at the Sindh-Punjab border, and two associates of Khushab and Chiniot were arrested.

SSP Dr Soomro commended the efforts of the police team, awarding certificates of appreciation to 21 policemen from Ghotki district.

"This successful operation demonstrates the vigilance and dedication of the Sindh Police, particularly in monitoring the Camoo-Shaheed border area," SSP Soomro said.

Recent Stories

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving ..

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues

1 minute ago
 SECP launches women equality in finance policy

SECP launches women equality in finance policy

1 minute ago
 Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect en ..

Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment

1 minute ago
 SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

15 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for ..

Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..

1 minute ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

8 minutes ago
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

8 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

8 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

8 minutes ago
 Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

9 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan