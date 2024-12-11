Ghotki police seize large cache of weapons

Ghotki police on Wednesday seized a large cache of heavy weapons from a pickup truck coming from Punjab at the Camoo-Shaheed Chowki checkpoint

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Ghotki police on Wednesday seized a large cache of heavy weapons from a pickup truck coming from Punjab at the Camoo-Shaheed Chowki checkpoint.

On the instructions from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr.

Samiullah Soomro, police searched a pickup truck coming from Punjab, which appeared to be transporting hidden weapons in dowry goods, was stopped at the Sindh-Punjab border, and two associates of Khushab and Chiniot were arrested.

SSP Dr Soomro commended the efforts of the police team, awarding certificates of appreciation to 21 policemen from Ghotki district.

"This successful operation demonstrates the vigilance and dedication of the Sindh Police, particularly in monitoring the Camoo-Shaheed border area," SSP Soomro said.