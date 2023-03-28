UrduPoint.com

Ghotki Police Shot Dead A Criminal: SSP Tunio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ghotki police shot dead a criminal who was involved in the murder of an ASI, said SSP Ghotki Tanveer Tunio on Tuesday.

Talking to Media persons, the SSP said that a gang of dacoits opened fire on police personnel when they were patrolling on a road near A-section police station.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one of the criminals was killed, however two others managed to flee, he added.

The dead dacoit was later identified as Mansoor Ali Solangi son of Wasoo Solangi, resident of Kashmore.

The SSP further said that the dacoit was wanted to police in many cases, including the murder of ASI Amanullah Abro.

