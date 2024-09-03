Open Menu

Ghotki To Get Relief After Rains; Minister Vows To Solve Problems Permanently

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Anti-Corruption, sports and Youth Affairs, Sindh, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office Ghotki to review the post-rain situation in the district on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioners and other related officers.

The provincial minister announced plans to restore Kara Nara (Sem Nale) to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater in the future.

He also discussed improving district hospitals, strengthening Qadirpur Shank Dam and solving water problems in the city.

Minister Mahar directed officials to submit proposals for hospital improvements and mosquito spray machines for rural areas. He assured action against contractors who left development schemes unfinished and vowed to support the family of martyred journalist Bachal Ghunjio.

The meeting aimed to address issues faced by the district after recent rains and find permanent solutions to prevent future inconveniences.

