Ghotki train accident victim Kainnat shifted to PNS Shifa hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Sole admitted victim of Ghotki train accident Kainnat has been shifted to PNS Shifa hospital from Pakistan Railways' Hassan hospital under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Commandant PNS Shifa Surgeon Commodore Abid Hussain Shah.

DS Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul visited the admitted patient, Kainnat, at Hassan hospital and assured full assistance of PR for her best possible treatment, said a news release on Thursday.

DS said initially Kainnat had been shifted to PNS shifa but if need arose she would be admitted wherever needed. He added PR stood along with innocent Kainnat during those tormenting days and all resources would be utilised for her treatment that could led her to smooth recovery.

DS directed management of Hassan hospital for regularly monitoring and updating him about condition of Kainnat.