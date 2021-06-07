Ghotki train victims to receive best possible medical treatment, Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed shock over Ghotki train accident and said that victims of the train accident would receive best possible treatment for their injuries and urgent detail inquiry will be held to hold accountable those responsible for the incident.

"No reason can be stated as yet for the collision, adding that government's "first priority is rescue", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of a derailed train in Ghotki," he said, adding, I extend my condolences to the families of the victims at this difficult time.

" He said rescue services have continued to pull out all trapped passengers, adding, the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Pakistan army jawans also reached the spot and helped in rescue and relief operation, he added.

He said apparently 'poor condition' of railway tracks are the real cause of train accident which needs urgent maintenance to control the further accidents.

He added that comprehensive measures including maintenance of tracks and ML1 project would be taken to prevent such accidents so that such accidents do not arise in the future.

He said Railway Minister Azam Swati would also visit the site soon and will get detailed report of the incident.