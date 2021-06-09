UrduPoint.com
Ghotki Trains Incident; Gilani Cancels Birthday

Wed 09th June 2021

Ghotki trains incident; Gilani cancels birthday

Leader of Opposition in Senate and former Prime Minister,Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani cancelled his 68th birthday in wake of two trains collision at Ghotki a few days back

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Senate and former Prime Minister,Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani cancelled his 68th birthday in wake of two trains collision at Ghotki a few days back.

He decided to call of all the activities related to his birthday in the city including cutting of cake.

A large number of party workers reached Mr Gilani's residence to mark his anniversary, but he refused.

" I share the grief of the victims of Ghotki trains incident and pray for early recovery of the injured." says a release issued here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PMA called on Yusuf Raza Gilani and discussed with him the problems faced by doctors community.He ensured the delegation of solution for doctors issues.

