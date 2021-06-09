Ghotki Trains Incident; Gilani Cancels Birthday
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Senate and former Prime Minister,Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani cancelled his 68th birthday in wake of two trains collision at Ghotki a few days back.
He decided to call of all the activities related to his birthday in the city including cutting of cake.
A large number of party workers reached Mr Gilani's residence to mark his anniversary, but he refused.
" I share the grief of the victims of Ghotki trains incident and pray for early recovery of the injured." says a release issued here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a delegation of PMA called on Yusuf Raza Gilani and discussed with him the problems faced by doctors community.He ensured the delegation of solution for doctors issues.