Ghous Condemns Indian Aggression,commends Pakistan Armed Forces’ Swift Response:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman Provincial Zakat and Ushr Council, Rana Munawar Ghous, has strongly condemned the recent unprovoked and brutal attacks by Indian forces which resulted in severe loss of innocent Pakistani civilians.
Talking to APP on Wednesday, he expressed profound grief over the casualties and labeled India’s actions as blatant violations of international laws and human rights.
“These cowardly strikes by India are not only an attack on our people but also on regional peace and stability,” said Rana Munawar Ghous.
“Targeting non-combatants is a grave crime that reveals the true face of Indian aggression.”
The Chairman Provincial Zakat and Usher Council Rana Munawar Ghous said in response to these assaults, the Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a powerful and calculated reply.
He said the Pakistan Air Force successfully shot down five Indian fighter jets, showcasing the nation’s capability and resolve to defend its borders, adding that the swift retaliation by Pakistan’s defense forces has been hailed as a message of deterrence to any future hostilities.
He lauded the bravery and professionalism of the armed forces and extended his full support to the government and military leadership.
He praised the unity and determination shown by the Pakistani people in these trying times.
“Our nation stands united. Our armed forces are the pride of our land, and our people are resolute in their love and loyalty to Pakistan. No enemy can shake our spirit,” Rana Munawar Ghous stated.
He further urged the international community to take notice of India’s belligerence and called for immediate intervention to prevent further escalation in the region.
The Chairman concluded by reaffirming his unwavering faith in Pakistan’s military might and the resilience of its people: “Pakistan is a nation of martyrs and warriors. We seek peace, but we are always ready to defend our motherland.”
