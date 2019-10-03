Former chief minister Sindh and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Syed Ghous Ali Shah has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts for the economic stability in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Former chief minister Sindh and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Syed Ghous Ali Shah has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts for the economic stability in the country.

Talking to media at the residence of Syed Aqeel Hyder Shah he said the Federal government has taken many corrective measures for producing positive results, adding that the economy is in dire straits due to the policies of the previous governments.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken tough decisions for the betterment of economic sector.

To a question, Syed Ghous Ali Shah said that corruption in the regimes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party destroyed government departments.