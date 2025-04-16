GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear before court

(@Abdulla99267510)

Defense lawyers ask court to allow a meeting with Imran Khan for consultation regarding case in order to seek further guidance

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) The Special Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the GHQ attack case until April 21, 2025 after the prosecution witnesses once again failed to appear.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah was hearing the case.

The court had earlier summoned two prosecution witnesses today — a magistrate and the complainant.

During the hearing, defense lawyers asked the court to allow a meeting with the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for consultation regarding the case in order to seek further guidance. They also asked the court to merge all similar nature cases and initiate a joint trial.

Earlier, the accused who appeared in court for the hearing marked their attendance and were allowed to leave with the court’s permission.

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court’s directive to complete the trial of the May 9 incidents within four months, the court is awaiting the written order. Once issued, the hearings of the GHQ attack and other May 9-related cases are expected to take place twice a week.

Speaking after the hearing, Advocate Muhammad Faisal Malik confirmed that the case has been adjourned until April 21 due to the absence of prosecution witnesses.

It may be mentioned here that there are 119 witnesses in the GHQ Gate One attack case, of whom 25 have recorded their statements. However, cross-examination of key witnesses has yet to take place.