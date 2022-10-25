UrduPoint.com

GHQ Writes Govt To Form Inquiry Commission For Probing Arshad Sharif's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 07:37 PM

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army Tuesday written to the Government of Pakistan to form an inquiry commission, to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the death of Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here on Tuesday informed about the update.

