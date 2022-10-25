(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army has written to the Government of Pakistan to form an inquiry commission, to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the death of Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here on Tuesday informed about the update.