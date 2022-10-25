UrduPoint.com

GHQ Writes Govt To Form Inquiry Commission For Probing Arshad Sharif's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 08:35 PM

GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for probing Arshad Sharif's death

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army has written to the Government of Pakistan to form an inquiry commission, to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the death of Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army has written to the Government of Pakistan to form an inquiry commission, to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the death of Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here on Tuesday informed about the update.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Kenya Government

Recent Stories

French envoy calls on Governor Punjab

French envoy calls on Governor Punjab

47 seconds ago
 Mainly dry weather likely; light rain likely in Up ..

Mainly dry weather likely; light rain likely in Upper KP, GB:PMD

49 seconds ago
 President visits residence of slain journalist Ars ..

President visits residence of slain journalist Arshad Sharif; condoles with bere ..

51 seconds ago
 Iranian General Accuses Foreign Social Media of Up ..

Iranian General Accuses Foreign Social Media of Upsetting Domestic Stability

53 seconds ago
 Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West Afr ..

Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West African Countries as 'Positive'

4 minutes ago
 126,541 flood victims return homes from relief ca ..

126,541 flood victims return homes from relief camp: Sindh Info Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.