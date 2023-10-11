GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai named the Government Higher Secondary School Topi after the first Muslim Chief Minister Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan in an open court held at Tehsil Complex Topi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai named the Government Higher Secondary School Topi after the first Muslim Chief Minister Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan in an open court held at Tehsil Complex Topi.

In an office in Topi Tehsil, he immediately announced the opening of a License branch and the solution to the drainage problem in Gadoon Industrial Estate. In Kachhari, especially Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, RPO Mardan Division Muhammad Sulaiman Khan, DPO Swabi Harun Al Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, Tehsil Chairman Haji Muhammad Rahim Jadoon, four Tehsil ACs, except the officers of all departments.

Traders, counselors, administrators, industrialists, people from every school of thought participated. The use of Narcotics in school, colleges and other issues including the increase in transport fares were also discussed in detail.

Commissioner Mardan Division, RPO and Deputy Commissioner Swabi immediately issued orders for the arrest of those involved in drug trafficking. Later, on the demand of the people of Topi, the name of Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan was announced as Higher Secondary School Topi. Apart from this, he also announced the opening of drainage in Gadoon Industrial Estate and licenses branch in Tehsil Topi. On this occasion, Commissioner Muradan said that the doors of Deputy Commissioner Swabi and my office are open all the time.

The RPO immediately responded to police complaints. Taking notice, the DPO issued instructions to all the SHOs to take immediate action against the drug dealers in their respective areas. Tehsil Mayor Rahim Jadoon presented a traditional turban to Commissioner Mardan and RPO Mardan Division, while AC Swabi wore Ravithi Cheel.

At the end of the program, a collective prayer was offered. On this occasion, Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, DIG Mardan Division Sulaiman Khan, several police officers, DPO Swabi Haroon Rasheed, DSP Topi Shafiq Khan, SHO Kalu Khan, Ajab Khan Durrani, SHO Chhota, for their excellent performance and especially in the anti-narcotics campaign.

Chota Lahore SHO Shafiq Khan, Topi SHO Subhan Allah, In-charge Chowki Kalabat Waqas Khan, Superintendent Police Station Topi Rawid Khan, Zafar Ali Khan District Social Welfare, AA Topi Adnan Mumtaz Tariq Muhammad District sports Officer, DRC Member Fazal Ahad Bacha, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Khan, District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, Tehsil Chairman Rahim.

Jadoon gave the award to social activist and journalist Saleem Ali Zai on this occasion, Tehsil Chairman Rahim Jadoon, Salim Ali Zai, President of Islahi Jirga Topi, Fazal Khaliq, Gul Bahadur, Saeedullah, Nurul Hadi. Fazal Ahad Bacha, Iftikhar Khan, Senior President of Tajerbardi, Fazal Rahim Jadoon of Gadoon Industrial Estate dressed all the guests in traditional turbans of Yusufzai nation.