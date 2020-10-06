GHSS Thakot closed for 15 days after 9 teachers tested positive for COVID-19

The District Education Officer (DEO) Tuesday closed Govt. Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Thakot as nine teachers of the school were tested positive for COVID-19

According to the education department sources, the school was closed for 15 days after confirmation of coronavirus in the teaching staff while all the nine teachers who tested positive for coronavirus were quarantined at their homes.

The DEO told the media that the mobile teams of education department were continuously inspecting all schools in the district to ensure the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

After reopening of schools, the number of coronavirus have increased across the Hazar division, in government schools implementation of SOPs and monitoring system was much better than private educational institutions, but still, it's a threat for children.