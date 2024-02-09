Open Menu

Ghulam Abbas Wins NA-59 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 06:20 AM

Ghulam Abbas wins NA-59 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Ghulam Abbas has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-59 Talagang-Cum-Chakwal by securing 141,680 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Roman Ahmed, who bagged 129,716 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 58.49 percent.

