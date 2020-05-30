Ghulam Ahmed Bilour defeats coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The stalwart of Awami National Party, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has recovered from COVID-19, said a twitter message issued by the him on Saturday.

80-year-old Haji Bilour, an Awami National Party central leader and former member of the National Assembly was tested positive for the virus on May 18 after which he went into self-isolation.

In a twitter post to announce the development, he said: "after being in complete isolation, I've tested negative COVID-19, Alhamdulillah.

" "I would urge all those infected with this virus to be isolated and strictly follow all precautions", adding "I also thank all those who prayed for my better health", he added.

Meanwhile, political figures called Haji Bilour and congratulated him on his recovery.

Furthermore, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab sharing a tweet said "A frail Haji Ghulam Bilour defeated the powerful coronavirus", and prayed for the recovery of every person infected with the virus.