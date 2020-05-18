UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour Test COVID-19 Positive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:01 PM

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour test COVID-19 positive

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour was tested positive for the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former minister has been quite unwell for the past two days and showing symptoms, therefore, took a Covid-19 test that turned out to be positive, a private news channel reported on Monday while quoting Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Bilour as saying.

She said that the ANP leader was observing self-isolated at his house.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department launches &#039; ..

48 minutes ago

&#039;World Family Doctor Day&#039;, MoHAP hails f ..

48 minutes ago

Qatar Registers 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, Increasi ..

2 minutes ago

UN failed to fulfill responsibilities on Kashmir: ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Urges Muslims to Mark Jerusalem Day With Onli ..

2 minutes ago

Venice gondolas return to Grand Canal

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.