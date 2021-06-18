UrduPoint.com
Ghulam Ali Appreciates Approval Of Fund For Early Opening Of SAARC Chamber Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ghulam Ali appreciates approval of fund for early opening of SAARC Chamber headquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Prominent businessman and Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali Friday appreciated government's decision of approving release of Rs 100 million fund for early opening of SAARC Chamber Headquarter.

Haji Ghulam Ali expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting at FPCCI Capital Office, said a press release issued here.

The meeting deliberated on the building of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters, relations with SAARC countries and promotion of bilateral trade.

"Consultations on better utilization of government approved funds and early opening of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Headquarter is a great honor for Pakistan and the business community," said Ghulam Ali.

He appreciated the move to approve the release of a fund of Rs 100 million for the completion of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters from the EDF fund for construction of SAARC Building Headquarters by the Government of Pakistan and also discussed the early inauguration of the building.

The participants applauded Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM for Commerce, Secretary Commerce and other concerned officials for approving the release of significant amount of money for enhancing Pakistan's prestige in SAARC countries and building SAARC headquarters in Pakistan.

The establishment of the Chamber Headquarters in Islamabad is a great honor for Pakistan and all the credit goes to Trade Advisor Razzaq Dawood, Secretary Commerce, concerned officials and the business community of Pakistan.

Haji Ghulam Ali further added that the Government and the business community have always strive to make mutual efforts to enhance ties and relations with SAARC countries.

