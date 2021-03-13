Ghulam Bibi Bharwana congratulates Sanjrani , Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Saturday congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Miraz Muhammad Afridi for being elected as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

In her statement, She said the opposition was badly defeated in the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman respectively. She further said the victory of Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi in the Senate election was the success of democracy and transparency.