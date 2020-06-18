UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghulam Fareed Deputed As Director SLM In Multan Development Authority

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:32 PM

Ghulam Fareed deputed as Director SLM in Multan Development Authority

Director General Multan Development Authority(MDA), Agha Ali Abbas transferred Director Recovery Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) , Ghulam Fareed and posted him as Director State&Land Management on administrative grounds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority(MDA), Agha Ali Abbas transferred Director Recovery Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) , Ghulam Fareed and posted him as Director State&Land Management on administrative grounds.

An official source of MDA told APP on Thursday evening that the DG gave additional charge of Director Recovery to Direcrot Finace of WASA, Mr Nighat Jabeen with immediate effect. He stated that deputy Mr Ghulam was relieved of the duties with immediate effect today.

Related Topics

Multan Water

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

21 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

4 minutes ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.