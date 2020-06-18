Ghulam Fareed deputed as Director SLM in Multan Development Authority

Director General Multan Development Authority(MDA), Agha Ali Abbas transferred Director Recovery Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) , Ghulam Fareed and posted him as Director State&Land Management on administrative grounds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority(MDA), Agha Ali Abbas transferred Director Recovery Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) , Ghulam Fareed and posted him as Director State&Land Management on administrative grounds.

An official source of MDA told APP on Thursday evening that the DG gave additional charge of Director Recovery to Direcrot Finace of WASA, Mr Nighat Jabeen with immediate effect. He stated that deputy Mr Ghulam was relieved of the duties with immediate effect today.