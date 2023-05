Ghulam Hussain Khosa takes over as new regional director AIOU Multan

Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Multan Ghulam Hussain Khosa has assumed charge of his post and started performing his duties

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Multan Ghulam Hussain Khosa has assumed charge of his post and started performing his duties.

His predecessor Qaisar Abbas Kazmi has been transferred to Bahawalnagar.

Khosa had also served AIOU in Multan in the same post in past.

Scholars, literary circles and academicians have congratulated Ghulam Hussain Khosa on his posting as regional director of AIOU Multan.