Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan closed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan-Afghanistan Ghulam Khan border has been closed for the last two days and Pak-Afghan transit trade and all activities on the border including pedestrian traffic have been suspended, said an official when contacted.

He said long queues of vegetables, fruits and other commercial vehicles on both sides of the border were seen, however, he did not confirm the reason behind the closure of the border at Ghulam Khan.

He said, Pak-Afghan business community demanded immediate opening of Ghulam Khan border as fruits and vegetables worth millions of rupees are likely to be spoiled due to gate closure.