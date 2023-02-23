Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reinstates as CCPO Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Following the Supreme Court's verdict, Ghulam Muhammad Dogar has been reinstated as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on Thursday.

The top court had earlier suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer..

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan while hearing the case had inquired where is chief election commissioner to which the secretary of ECP said that his health was not in good condition.

Justice Muneeb asked whether verbal applications are accepted in routine cases as well.

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan observed that the verbal application was accepted first and then the written process was carried out.

"Whether official decisions are taken verbally?," askes Justice Ahsan.

He observed that only ECP could issue transfer orders, not the chief election commissioner.

Is there any document or proof that the ECP has given the authority to CEC? On it, the DG Election Commission of Pakistan said there was no documented proof of this.