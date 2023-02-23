UrduPoint.com

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Reinstates As CCPO Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reinstates as CCPO Lahore

The federal government has withdrawn the suspension order of former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar after the verdict.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Following the Supreme Court's verdict, Ghulam Muhammad Dogar has been reinstated as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on Thursday.

The latest reports suggested that the Federal government withdrew the suspension order of former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar after the verdict.

The top court had earlier suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer..

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan while hearing the case had inquired where is chief election commissioner to which the secretary of ECP said that his health was not in good condition.

Justice Muneeb asked whether verbal applications are accepted in routine cases as well.

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan observed that the verbal application was accepted first and then the written process was carried out.

"Whether official decisions are taken verbally?," askes Justice Ahsan.

He observed that only ECP could issue transfer orders, not the chief election commissioner.

Is there any document or proof that the ECP has given the authority to CEC? On it, the DG Election Commission of Pakistan said there was no documented proof of this.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, WAM sign partnership agreement for W ..

Dubai Police, WAM sign partnership agreement for World Police Summit 2023

9 seconds ago
 DMCC&#039;s Dubai Diamond Exchange enhances global ..

DMCC&#039;s Dubai Diamond Exchange enhances global diamond tenders through world ..

16 seconds ago
 Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching im ..

Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching impact: PM

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzad ..

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs 6th meeting of NCRC

12 minutes ago
 Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooit ..

Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooites tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more ..

Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more than 7000 stranded trucks-PAJ ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.