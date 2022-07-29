UrduPoint.com

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Appointed As New CCPO Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 09:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government on Friday appointed Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Additional Inspector General of Police Logistics & Procurement in Central Police Office, as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, a grade-21 officer, had served as the CCPO Lahore in the past.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar belonged to the 21st Common, while he had also served as DIG Operations Lahore and Chief Traffic Officer Lahore.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had vast experience of working at key posts in police service as he had worked as RPO Sahiwal, RPO Faisalabad, DIG IT and DIT Technical Procurement CPO Punjab.

