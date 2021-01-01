UrduPoint.com
Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Posted As New CCPO Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 09:27 PM

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Deputy Inspector General of police, Technical Procurement, CPO, Punjab has been transferred and posted as CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Deputy Inspector General of police, Technical Procurement, CPO, Punjab has been transferred and posted as CCPO Lahore.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as DeputyInspector General of Police/ Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary,Farooqabad against a vacant post, said a notification.

