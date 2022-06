Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

The federal government on Monday appointed Pakistan Audit and Accounts group's senior officer Ghulam Muhammad Memon as Secretary Science and Technology Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday appointed Pakistan Audit and Accounts group's senior officer Ghulam Muhammad Memon as Secretary Science and Technology Division.

According to notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Ghulam Muhammad Memon, a Grade 22 officer, was transferred and posted as Secretary Science and Technology Division.