Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Shifted To ICU After Deteriorating Health

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital after his state of health started deteriorating here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital after his state of health started deteriorating here.

The minister after testing positive for coronavirus, a few days ago, was taken into hospital, according to a news release on Saturday.

Family members, friends and relatives of Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch have appealed to the people to pray for his speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial minister was continuously busyin welfare of the public owing to coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

