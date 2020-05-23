Ghulam Murtaza Baloch shifted to ICU after deteriorating health

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital after his state of health started deteriorating here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital after his state of health started deteriorating here.

The minister after testing positive for coronavirus, a few days ago, was taken into hospital, according to a news release on Saturday.

Family members, friends and relatives of Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch have appealed to the people to pray for his speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial minister was continuously busyin welfare of the public owing to coronavirus.