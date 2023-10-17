Ghulam Murtaza Siyal Posted As Member Arts SBBU
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 07:49 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh has posted Ghulam Murtaza Siyal (Director Institute of Sindhiology University of Sindh Jamsharo as a member of Arts, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad while Prof Dr Ali Akbar Siyal member for Sciences and Sadaruddin Memon as member Prurience for a tenure of three years, said a notification issued on Tuesday.
APP/rzq-mwq