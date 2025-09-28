Ghulam Mustafa Solangi’s Book Launching Ceremony Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly series of literary events hosted a event of Ghulam Mustafa Solangi's book 'Digital Age Digital Child' here at Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday
Presiding over the event famous writer of children's literature, Wafa Maula Bakhsh Qambarani, said that Ghulam Mustafa Solangi has proved his potential in children's literature, he has written in a scientific manner for the children of the modern era, this book should be read by everyone, especially the guest, Idris Jatoi said that digital literature is emerging, therefore we are creating books like digital children in the digital
Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Junejo said that Ghulam Mustafa Solangi has written an outstanding book for children.
Secretary General of Bazm-eRooh Rahan, Wahid Kandhro said that writing literature for children is not a solo task. Read while national poet Ardo Utradi, Sheryl Gopang, Juman Ansari Talib Bhanbhro, Niaz Masroor Badavi and Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi recited their poetry while Roshan Sunder Chandy, Khadim Soomoi, Saathi Saleh Katyar, Shahnawaz Sharif shared their views.era.
Talib Bhanbhro, Darya Khan Pirzado, Salim Chana.Niaz Masroor Badawi, Faqir Dost Muhammad, Jalil Ahmed, Muhammad Ayub Junejo, Journalist Qazi Munwar, Roshan Sundar Chandio, Khadim Hussain Kosu, Journalist Saleh Katyar, Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi, Fakir Niaz Hussain Sheikh, Bhader Ali Junejo and others shared their views.
APP/nsm
