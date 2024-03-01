Open Menu

Ghulam Mustafa Takes Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Ghulam Mustafa takes oath

Newly-elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa took oath on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Newly-elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa took oath on Friday.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to Ghulam Mustafa.

Related Topics

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Recent Stories

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwa ..

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rain ..

26 minutes ago
 Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Mate ..

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..

26 minutes ago
 CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in Febru ..

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

26 minutes ago
 PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz lea ..

PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

26 minutes ago
 Call to promote technical education

Call to promote technical education

26 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting

26 minutes ago
CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

26 minutes ago
 Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

32 minutes ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

32 minutes ago
 US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to Euro ..

US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage ..

Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

32 minutes ago
 LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan