Ghulam Mustafa Takes Oath
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Newly-elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa took oath on Friday.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to Ghulam Mustafa.
