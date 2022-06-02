Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as IG Police Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon - a BS 21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan- as Sindh Inspector General (IG) Police.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ghulam Nabi Memon, who was working as additional IGP Karachi, was transferred and posted as Provincial Police Chief with immediate effect and until further orders.

Earlier on May 18, Mushtaq Mahar was removed from the post and a BPS-21 officer Dr. Kamran Fazal had been given additional charge of the top slot of the police in the Sindh province.

Ghulam Nabi has also served as an additional IG Special Branch.