Ghulam Qadir Kazi nominated as ISRA university chancellor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :After assuming the charge of the acting registrar of Isra University on the order of the Sindh High Court here on Tuesday, Ghulam Rasool Kazi notified the nomination of Prof Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi as the varsity's Chancellor.

In this regard, the acting registrar issued 2 separate notifications.

"In compliance with the SHC's judgment dated December 9, 2022, the board of Directors of Isra Islamic Foundation (IIF) has nominated Prof Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi as the Chancellor," read the notification.

He further stated that the Chancellor would serve in accordance with Section 7(1) of Isra University Act for a period of 3 years.