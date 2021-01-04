UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghulam Rasool Samoon Posted As District & Sessions Judge Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ghulam Rasool Samoon posted as District & Sessions Judge Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Registrar Sindh High Court Ghulam Rasool Samoon was transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad with immediate effect vice Syed Sharafuddin Shah transferred.

According to notification, the Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the posting of Ghulam Rasool Samoon as District and Sessions Judge, Hyderabad.

Syed Sharafuddin Shah has also been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge Larkana against the post lying vacant, notification said.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Hyderabad Larkana Post

Recent Stories

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

11 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

22 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

46 minutes ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

53 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.