Ghulam Rasool Samoon posted as District & Sessions Judge Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Registrar Sindh High Court Ghulam Rasool Samoon was transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad with immediate effect vice Syed Sharafuddin Shah transferred.

According to notification, the Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the posting of Ghulam Rasool Samoon as District and Sessions Judge, Hyderabad.

Syed Sharafuddin Shah has also been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge Larkana against the post lying vacant, notification said.