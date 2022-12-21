Ghulam Rasool Zahid given additional charge of IG Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police, Investigation, Punjab Ghulam Rasool Zahid has been given additional charge of IG Punjab after Faisal Shahkar relinquished the charge of Punjab police chief.

As per the notification issued by Services and General Administration Department here on Wednesday, AIG Ghulam Rasool Zahid, a grade-21 police officer, had been assigned to look after the routine work of the post of inspector general police, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Faisal Shahkar relinquished his charge as IG Punjab.

He would take over his next assignment as police advisor in the United Nations.