Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo Posted As SP Special Branch Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo posted as SP Special Branch Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo, officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) Special Branch Hyderabad vice Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar.  According to notification, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo awaiting posting in CPO, Sindh was transferred and posted as SP Special Branch Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders vice Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar who was transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

