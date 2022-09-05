UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Ghulam Sarwar calls on CM, appreciates relief measures

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Monday that the government stands with the flood-affected people of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and would also send medicines and medical staff to the flood affectees

He was talking to former Federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan at his office and appreciated the relief measures.

At the outset, the CM vowed that the government was fully committed to redressing the flood-related damages and repeated that affectees would not be left unattended. He said that flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, DG Khan and Mianwali have been declared calamity-hit, water and land revenue charges have been waived off to facilitate the distressed people, he added.

Similarly, a survey was being conducted to assess damages to houses, crops and livestock along with the provision of tents, food hampers and necessary materials in these areas; he added and continued that the cabinet had also approved 4billion rupees for the rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure.

Ghulam Sarwar appreciated that the Parvez Elahi-led government for following a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate the flood-stricken people.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

Related Topics

